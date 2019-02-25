Menu
The stolen statue is a resin cast of a child and weighs around 20 kilograms and stands around one metre tall.
MP offers reward for safe return of memorial statue

Ashley Pillhofer
by
24th Feb 2019 8:22 AM | Updated: 25th Feb 2019 4:49 AM
MIRANI MP Stephen Andrew is offering more than $500 out of his own pocket to anyone who can provide information that leads to the recovery of a memorial for a six-year-old child who downed in 2015.

Mr Andrews' offer came shortly after police re-launched the public appeal in an effort locate the statue which was stolen from a Mount Morgan park between November and December.

"Come forward please," Mr Andrews said in an online plea for information.

The statue which was stolen depicted 6-year-old Jared Bannah.

 

6-year-old Jared Bannah died tragically in 2015, his death rocked the tight-knit community.
Mount Morgan station officer in charge Sergeant Ricky Zimitat has urged anyone who may have information as to the whereabouts of the statue to come forward.

"The family and the community need answers and a resolution to an already set of tragic...events," he said.

"Nearly four years after the death of their son, the Bannah family have now had to endure the heart ache of Jared's statue being removed," he said.

"The safe recovery of this memorial remains paramount so if the people who took it have a conscience and want to advise authorities where it can be found they can do so anonymously by contacting Policelink or Crime Stoppers."

