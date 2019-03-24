Menu
Nationals MP Keith during Question Time in Canberra. PIcture: Lukas Coch/AAP
Environment

‘Don’t get worked up’: MP on climate change

by RENEE VIELLARIS, Federal Political Editor
24th Mar 2019 9:58 AM
STUDENTS are being given anxiety because of irresponsible doomsday-type warnings about climate change, a Queensland Federal MP has warned, while calling on schools to ensure they have qualified and responsible science teachers.

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt has told Australian students they will not burn from rising temperatures or drown from rising seawater, and nor will the Great Barrier Reef die because of a changing climate.

He said young people were becoming scared and anxious because of the constant threats about the future of the planet.

Mr Pitt, who did not support students striking for climate change during school hours, said they could have an opinion but, from 9am-3pm, they should concentrate on reading, writing and arithmetic.

Nationals MP Keith Pitt during Question Time in Canberra. Picture: Lukas Coch/AAP
"The world is not going to end because of modifying in our climate,'' Mr Pitt said.

"It's incredibly detrimental (what some kids are being taught). What some of the science teachers are teaching is factually incorrect. (Some students say) if you burn timber the smoke will go into the water and kill the Reef."

He said innovation and technology would ensure time would not stand still.

"Everything will be OK, that's a matter of experience," he said. "Don't get yourselves worked up."

He pointed to evidence given by students during a parliamentary committee to lowering the voting age as an example of the issue weighing heavily on the younger generation.

One Brisbane student said: "The future is one big thing that I worry about the most; not only for myself, but also for the world, because of war, climate change and ­pollution."

Mr Pitt said there were other examples of where the younger generation seemed to fret over climate change.

He urged anyone who felt anxious or depressed to reach out for help.

Lifeline 13 11 14

