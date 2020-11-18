MP issues urgent Road Safety Week plea

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher has urged the wider Gladstone community to take care on regional roads this National Safety Week to prevent incidents like thisPhoto: Murray Ware

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher has urged the wider Gladstone community to take care on regional roads this National Safety Week to prevent incidents like thisPhoto: Murray Ware

HORRIFIC fatality statistics on Queensland roads in 2020 have prompted Gladstone’s local member to issue a plea for Road Safety Week.

This year alone more than 230 people have died on Queensland roads, which is 40 more than the same time last year.

Glenn Butcher MP said during RSW, held from November 15 to 22, Gladstone residents had an opportunity to be leaders in road safety.

“In 2019, 191 people died on our roads, with their families, friends and colleagues feeling the

impact for years to come,” Mr Butcher said.

“During 2019, four people died locally, road safety is everyone’s responsibility and if we each lead the way, together we can make a difference.”

National Road Safety Week founder Peter Frazer established the Safer Australian Roads and Highways Group after his 23-year-old daughter Sarah was killed in a crash in 2012.

“Now in its eighth year, we are proud National Road Safety Week continues to grow across

the country,” Mr Frazer said.

“It is an important reminder every life is precious and everyone has the right to get home safe

to their loved ones, every day, no exceptions.”

The start of National Road Safety Week also coincides with the World Day of Remembrance

for Road Traffic Victims on Sunday, November 15.

For more information about National Road Safety Week and to pledge your support, visit HERE.

For more information on Queensland road safety initiatives and tips to drive safe, visitHERE.

