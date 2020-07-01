Menu
Queensland and New South Wales border ahead of the QLD State Government decision on restrictions. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT
MP says border restriction critics are ‘Facebook warriors’

Christian Berechree
30th Jun 2020 3:06 PM
IN ALL his years as an elected official, Bruce Saunders has never received as many emails on one topic as he has about border closures.

The Maryborough MP said his office had been inundated with messages from residents, with "eight to one" people asking for borders to remain closed.

Just hours after Mr Saunders made the comments to the Chronicle, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said Queensland's borders would reopen to all other states, with special restrictions placed on Victorians.

Visitors from other states will be able to enter Queensland from July 10 after signing a border declaration form to declare that they had not recently visited Victoria.

Anyone who has travelled from Victoria, including Queenslanders, will be banned from entering or forced to quarantine at a hotel at their own expense.

Border patrols will continue to apply.

"We don't take these decisions lightly," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"They've been given careful consideration from the Chief Health Officer and the Government.

"We believe we have the balance right.

"We are in a really good position at the moment."

Mr Saunders said border restrictions were necessary and the restrictions on travel from other states, especially given the recent COVID-19 outbreak in Victoria, was an example of the government putting "health before economics".

He said he fully trusted Chief Health Officer Dr Jeanette Young's advice regarding border closures.

Mr Saunders said he and other government officials would not be swayed by a "vocal minority" who want restrictions fully lifted.

"I'll follow Dr Young's advice any day before I follow Facebook warriors," he said.

