MP 'disappointed' at findings of $250k inland rail study

Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd wants New South Wales and Victoria to stop relying on Queensland for its gas supply and lift exploration bans on their own supply.

A $250,000 feasibility study into extending the Inland Rail to Gladstone has left Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd "disappointed".

One of Mr O'Dowd's key election promises during the 2016 election, he had hoped the study would show why the inland rail from Melbourne to Brisbane should be extended by 520km to the Port City.

It was also expected to provide estimated costs for the extension.

While the findings have not been made public, despite the study being completed early last year, Mr O'Dowd said in a statement he was "disappointed" in the result.

Mr O'Dowd said the report did not support connecting the inland rail to Gladstone.

The calls for the $8.4 billion freight rail link to be extended were supported by Gladstone Ports Corporation and state and federal politicians.

GPC chief executive Peter O'Sullivan told The Observer late in 2017 it would benefit international export markets, with shipping to Asia cheaper and faster via Gladstone than Brisbane.

It was also touted as a way to open the region up to new exporting opportunities.

GPC's acting chief executive Craig Walker recently said it was yet to complete its review of the feasibility study.

"GPC has supported investigations to date into the viability of the project and is looking forward to the process of the feasibility study and expert advice which would help determine the project's potential," Mr Walker said.