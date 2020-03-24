MP confirms details of COVID-19 cases in CQ

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher.

A GLADSTONE MP has confirmed that all five new COVID-19 cases in Central Queensland were located in Rockhampton.

There was a record number of new coronavirus cases in Queensland today, with 78 reported.

The increase takes the state's total to 397.

There were two new cases in CQ today and three yesterday.

Queensland Health did not detail where in the Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service they were and said contact tracing was underway.

The district includes Rockhampton, Gladstone, Emerald and Biloela.

"Queensland Health will notify the community if any other public health alerts are required," a statement said.

The Gladstone region has no confirmed cases to date, and MP Glenn Butcher said he could understand the angst and concern of the community when new cases were announced broadly in CQ.

He confirmed the cases were in Rockhampton on Facebook.

"They have returned from overseas and are part of the same group as yesterday, they have been self-isolating and contact tracing is underway to contact anyone who has been in contact with these people.

"The patients I'm told are doing fine as with the people yesterday. I will keep you updated on the location of CQ cases as they happen," he posted tonight.

He said reliable information was important with the level of hearsay on social media.

Mr Butcher said people in Gladstone were doing a good job abiding by self-isolation and social distancing rules to try and flatten the curve of new cases. With pubs and clubs shut across the country, he said that did not mean people could congregate at friends' houses.

"That's where we're at," he said.

"Have a cold beer at home, do things with your family."

Today the Queensland Government announced a $4 billion COVID-19 relief package for workers, businesses and households.

The package includes $300 million for households including a $200 rebate on power and water charges.

Businesses and workers are set to benefit from $2.5 billion in measures including payroll tax relief.