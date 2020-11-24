Menu
MP claims masks and lockdowns don't work beside science minister

Matt Taylor
23rd Nov 2020 7:56 AM | Updated: 24th Nov 2020 8:16 AM
Standing next to the federal science minister, Dawson MP George Christensen has defended social media comments that "masks and lockdowns don't work."

Mr Christensen last night took to Facebook linking to an article by the American Institute for Economic Research which highlighted studies that show no gain in virus management from lockdowns.

He linked to the article alongside comments, "masks and lockdowns don't work."

Speaking from the Australian Institue of Marine science in Townsville, Mr Christensen defended the post saying there is now a "question over the efficacy" of complete lockdowns in Australia.

 

Member for Dawson George Christensen. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
Member for Dawson George Christensen. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

 

"I refer to, on my Facebook last night, an actual scientific study published in a medical journal, that involved the US marine Corp which had heavy lockdowns, and still showed that despite those heavy lockdowns, there was transmission of COVID-19," he said.

"(This is) not my opinion, it's a fact.

"There is question over the democratic right and human rights when it comes to lockdowns and whether government's such as in Victoria should've done what they've done."

Science Minister Karen Andrews would not be drawn on the controversy, saying it's important as Australians to focus on "doing the right thing, doing the best thing we possibly can" against COVID-19.

 

 

