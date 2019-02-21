MP caught in middle of development furore

Federal Fairfax MP Ted O'Brien has found himself caught in the middle of plans to expand the Badderam eco resort approved for Buderim to include a residential component.

FEDERAL Fairfax MP Ted O'Brien (LNP) attended a meeting last Friday at Sunshine Coast Council where developer Heidi Meyer unveiled "concepts" to expand her approved Badderam Eco Luxe Resort and Spa at Buderim to include a residential component.

The revelation comes as Ms Meyer went on the attack calling Deputy Mayor Tim Dwyer a "bully" and Division 7 Buderim Councillor Ted Hungerford "simple-minded".

Ms Meyer's Badderam project on land zoned rural was approved in April last year against the intent of the planning scheme.

Cr Dwyer had called the application up for consideration by councillors, with planning approval granted with more than 150 attached conditions.

Member for Fairfax Ted O'Brien thought he was invited to a meeting at Sunshine Coast Council to discuss attracting investment to the region only to find it focused on council matters relating to a development. Contributed

Mr O'Brien said he thought he had been invited to speak about attracting investment to the region.

"I was invited to the meeting to discuss attracting investment to the region but the meeting ran longer than proposed and I departed for another appointment before it concluded," he said.

"While issues relating to the Federal Government weren't discussed before I left, I was there for the presentation by Ms Meyer about her vision and listened to discussions with the council about the project, related processes and so forth but again their relevance was to local government."

Cr Jason O'Pray, who was at the meeting in his capacity as tourism portfolio chair, said he had gone hopeful of hearing Ms Meyer say she had attracted an investor to build what had been touted as a seven-star eco resort.

He said after going through the work she had done, Ms Meyer had engaged in "council bashing" and had given those present a hard time generally about processes and the difficulty she had realising her plan and vision.

"Right at the end with 10-15 minutes to go she came out with the residential proposals," Cr O'Pray said.

"I was surprised. I sat on my hands but I did say that if she goes down that track she would need to get the community on board.

"I said if you do this the community will turn."

He said Ms Meyer was informed she would have to go through the proper processes.

"I took offence at the way she talked about Councillor Ted," Cr O'Pray said. "I sit with him, trust him and she had no right to say that."