MP calls on State Govt to freeze cost of car rego

FEDERAL Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien has called for a freeze on the cost of car registration as Queensland residents continue to feel the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The cost of car registration is directly controlled by the Queensland Government," Mr O'Brien said.

"Since Queensland Labor Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk came to office the cost of car registration has increased by a whopping 19.4 per cent.

"In contrast, the former LNP State Government froze the cost of car registration.

"We are in the midst of a global pandemic.

"People have lost their jobs and their livelihoods and people are worried about their household incomes and expenses.

"The Queensland Labor Government has already gouged enough out of motorists' wallets so I don't think a rego freeze is too much to ask for."

The fee increase was announced on June 12 by Queensland Treasurer Cameron Dick.

Mr Dick said the annual increase of 1.8 per cent will apply from July 1.

"Last year, the Palaszczuk Government reduced the annual indexation of fees and charges from the 3.5 per cent introduced under the LNP to 2.25 per cent," the Treasurer said.

"This year, indexation is lower still, at 1.8 per cent - almost half the rate at which fees and charges escalated under the LNP."

He said under the new schedule, Queenslanders are set to save $3.7 million on car registration, relative to the previous indexation rate.

"Queensland's indexation for car registration will be lower than the latest increase in New South Wales rego fees of 1.9 per cent," he said.

"Queensland continues to be one of the cheapest places in Australia to register a vehicle."

The registration costs for a four-cylinder vehicle for private use, including CTP insurance, will be $744.45 for 12 months, an increase of 14 cents a week relative to last year.

Mr Dick said the State Government had provided more than $6 billion to Queensland households and businesses in COVID-19 support and recovery since February.

"Each Queensland household is receiving $200 to offset the costs of power and water costs to help cover the pressure of increased home time during the early stages of the Government's COVID-19 response," the Treasurer said.

"As of June 10, 1.36 million households have received a total of $272 million in direct rebates on their electricity bills."