MP angling for regional fisheries' presence

IMPORTANT WORK: Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher and commercial angler Chris Sipp both want permanent fisheries officers here.

GLADSTONE-BASED fisheries officers are something the community has been calling for.

Now member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher is calling on the State Government to listen to your voice.

Mr Butcher wants money allocated in the upcoming state budget for four frontline fisheries officers for Gladstone.

The issue was raised by one of the Observer's readers, when Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk was in Gladstone in February.

"What we've seen here in Gladstone over the last five years, fishing officers were taken away from Gladstone,” Mr Butcher said.

"Originally we had four officers based here.”

Mr Butcher said he wanted those positions reinstated.

"We know here in Gladstone that the amount of boat registrations is one of the highest in the state, if not in Australia,” he said.

"On top of that our commercial fishing fleet is one of the largest in Queensland. To have no fishing officers here in Gladstone was a smack in the face under the previous government.”

Mr Butcher said the role of the officers was more about advocacy and education.

"It's not about coming and smacking them (anglers) with a big stick,” he said.

"The role of the fishing inspector isn't just about fishing, it's also about policing in the water.

"We have Water Police here, I'd like to see them ... with a role description that includes them working with the police.”

Any officers would work across the recreational and commercial sector.

Asked why it had taken so long to get officers back to Gladstone, Mt Butcher said it was something brought to his attention about 18 months ago.

Commercial fisherman Chris Sipp said it was important to have locally based officers here.

"It's good for the fishery itself, probably one of the important factors is, a lot of people come from out of town and they're not familiar with sizes, and they like to go and see their local fisheries officer,” he said.