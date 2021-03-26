MP airs fears for upcoming mass transit consultation

Kawana MP Jarrod Bleijie has told fellow parliamentarians of his concerns about upcoming public consultation for proposed mass transit options on the Sunshine Coast.

The former Attorney-General described the consultation Sunshine Coast Council was about to embark on as a "furphy", fearing it would not address density adequately and was planned to secure an outcome of light rail.

Division 4 councillor Joe Natoli last week told a gathering of The Beach Matters Group he'd been advised consultation would begin as soon as March 30.

Mayor Mark Jamieson had previously said council had undertaken extensive community engagement over a potential light rail in 2014 and would consult the community further as part of the development of a detailed business case.

Further community engagement was ordered in August.

Brisbane firm Articulous was appointed as a consultant to help the council with the process.

The extra engagement was to be carried out over three stages, with community input to inform the final options analysis to be considered by the council.

If the council approved the final options analysis report it would then be passed to the state government for assurance review.

If accepted, the Transport Department would then take the lead on the development of a detailed business case.

Mr Bleijie said he suspected support for light rail would diminish if the proposed associated densities were made clear.

He said people supported a heavy passenger rail system on the Camcos corridor.

"We love the Gold Coast but if we loved it so much we'd all move to the Gold Coast," he told parliament, to good-natured heckling from other MPs.

"We love our Sunshine Coast and we don't want it to change. We're not moving to the Gold Coast.

"We love the Sunshine Coast that's why we live on the Sunshine Coast and we want to preserve the natural amenity we have, we don't want to be the Gold Coast on the Sunshine Coast."