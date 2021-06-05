Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Frank Zumbo has been charged with sexual misconduct offences. Picture: Twitter
Frank Zumbo has been charged with sexual misconduct offences. Picture: Twitter
News

MP adviser charged with sex offences

by Lane Sainty
5th Jun 2021 12:06 PM | Updated: 12:21 PM

Frank Zumbo, an adviser to federal MP Craig Kelly, has been charged with sexual misconduct offences against three women and a teenage girl.

Mr Zumbo, 53, was arrested at Sutherland police station on Friday afternoon and charged over alleged offences against three women aged 23, 26 and 27 and a 16-year-old girl.

Police will allege the misconduct took place between 2014 and 2020.

He has been charged with two counts of aggravated sexually touching, nine counts of common assault and seven other offences.

Mr Zumbo is expected to face Parramatta Local Court on Saturday.

More to come. 

Originally published as MP adviser charged with sex offences

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man to face court after alleged West Gladstone assaults

        Premium Content Man to face court after alleged West Gladstone assaults

        Crime The two separate incidents allegedly happened in West Gladstone.

        Named: GEA Charity Golf Day beneficiary revealed

        Premium Content Named: GEA Charity Golf Day beneficiary revealed

        News “Everyone has the right to live an abuse free life.”

        Speed limit to change on major Gladstone stretch

        Premium Content Speed limit to change on major Gladstone stretch

        News The location was identified as a black spot with 11 injury crashes and six non...

        Man tells partner ‘go f---- yourself’ after laundry request

        Premium Content Man tells partner ‘go f---- yourself’ after laundry request

        Crime The man verbally abused his partner after a simple request to help out around the...