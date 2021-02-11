Mower man’s licence pain lingers for two years

Troy Paxton was caught breaching a licence disqualification while driving to work. As a result he will now spend the next two years off the road. Picture: Facebook

A DISQUALIFIED driver caught behind the wheel told police he was just making sure the vehicle was still running fine.

But in court he came clean, admitting that he'd been on his way to a lawnmowing job.

Adding insult to injury, Troy Paxton only had four weeks to go before he could regain his licence, Ipswich Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday.

The lawn mowing business operator turned what would have been a 12-week disqualification into two more years off the road.

The magistrate warned Paxton that police were now using technology that made it a lot easier for people just like him to get caught out.

Troy John Paxton, 39, from Brassall, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified at Brassall on November 24 last year.

Police intercepted his car at 8.45am and a licence check revealed he was disqualified for three months from September 29 to December 28, 2020.

The police prosecutor said Paxton told the officer there was no emergency and he was "taking the car for a drive to keep it going".

A clearly remorseful Paxton told Magistrate Virginia Sturgess he had not been working much since he lost his licence.

"The past 10 years I've been trying to go straight. Not doing crime or breaking into cars, with a couple of minor hiccups," Paxton said.

"I'm not like I was 10 years ago.

Truthfully I was going to do a job, lawn mowing.

"I had someone lined up to (to take me) but it backfired.

"I should have stayed home."

Ms Sturgess said his behaviour had earned him a two-year licence disqualification.

"I can see your history has remarkably improved," Ms Sturgess said.

"You should know you will get caught. Everything catches up with you.

"Police have that number plate recognition technology.

"You will be looking at a prison term next time."

Paxton was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for another two years.