MOWER ACCIDENT: 8yo boy suffers serious lacerations

AIRLIFTED: An eight-year-old boy was flown to Bundaberg Hospital and then on to Brisbane after falling under his father's mower at 1770 yesterday. RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue

AN EIGHT-YEAR-OLD Gladstone boy is doing well after a horror incident with a lawnmower in Seventeen Seventy yesterday.

The boy reportedly slipped and fell under his father's lawnmower while on holiday.

He was airlifted to Bundaberg Hospital around lunch time before being flown in a serious but stable condition to the Lady Cilento hospital in Brisbane by the Royal Flying Doctor Service.

A Lady Cilento spokesperson said while the family was recovering from shock, the child was doing well.

The boy is in a stable condition but is suffering from serious lacerations to his calf.