Movie night under the stars for East Shores

Gladstone Regional Council is hosting the CAPS Short Film Festival on the lawn at East Shores 1B, with seven short films to be screened. Picture: Eilish Massie

Are you tired of what your streaming services have to offer and in need of a night out with your family?

Gladstone Regional Council will have you covered when it hosts its latest event, the CAPS Short Film Tour.

Seven short films including Ashmina, Made in China, and Maybe Another Time will be shown for free in the pristine surrounds of East Shores 1B on the night.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said the event would premiere from 5.50pm on April 24 at the precinct’s state-of-the-art outdoor cinema.

“There will be an hour-and-a-half of award-winning short films to make you laugh and cry,”

Cr Burnett said.

“Attendees are encouraged to pack a picnic or purchase takeaway food from a local eatery.

“CAPS Short Film Tour travels across Central Queensland’s cities bringing a selection of international short films while celebrating the best of Central Queensland’s filmmakers.”

The CAPS Short Film Tour is proudly supported as an Ignite event under Gladstone Regional Council’s Community Investment Program – Community Celebration Fund.

Please do not attend this event if you have returned from overseas or a COVID-19 hotspot in the past 14 days, have cold or flu symptoms or have been in contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the past 14 days.

For more information please visit HERE.

