Movie extra’s bullets got stuck in his pocket

An extra in the Wolf Creek series and Mortal Kombat 3 has been jailed after police found weapons at his home and bullets in his pocket, which he had unsuccessfully tried to remove, a court has heard.

Heath Mark Heffer Thompson was at his Christie Downs granny flat with three others when police arrived and found a box containing 28 rounds of Winchester 22LR ammunition in his right pocket on October 29, 2020.

Officers also found an air rifle under a bed, shotgun cartridges in an ammunition belt, an air rifle slug, .22 calibre ammunition and a rifle bullet, cannabis and a .22 calibre rim fire rifle with six live rounds attached to the stock hidden in a pile of timber under some furniture in the rear yard.

Thompson, 34, was sentenced in the District Court after pleading guilty to multiple firearms offences including possessing a prohibited weapon and failing to answer questions. He also admitted a count of possessing a controlled drug.

In sentencing, Judge Simon Stretton said Thompson "tried to take the ammunition out of your pocket when police arrived but the box had gotten caught".

"You stated that the ammunition found in the granny flat had been collected from when you lived in the country and the shotgun cartridges were for "ornamental purposes".

Judge Stretton said Thompson had been banned from possessing any firearm or ammunition at the time, and had provided no explanation for having the weapons.

"Your counsel told the court that the firearms and ammunition had been given to you for no reason and you had accepted them for no reason, apart from curiosity and interest, and that you had no illegal or inappropriate purpose whatsoever in possessing them," he said.

Judge Stretton said the offending was serious.

"Unsecured firearms and illegal weapons, particularly in combination with unsecured ammunition, pose a very real and quite unacceptable danger to the community. Any sentence must deter you and others from such conduct."

He said there were "a number of positives" in Thompson's attitude to work given he appeared as an extra in the Wolf Creek television series in 2015 and the movie Mortal Kombat 3.

After a discount for his pleas, Judge Slattery jailed Thompson for two years, one month and six days with a non-parole period of 13 months.

He warned Thompspn any future firearms offence would result in "considerably longer sentences" being imposed.

Originally published as Movie extra's bullets got stuck in his pocket