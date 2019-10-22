Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ALP Queensland State Conference
ALP Queensland State Conference
News

Move to ease path for abuse victims

by Sarah Vogler
22nd Oct 2019 9:23 AM

VICTIMS of physical and psychological abuse as children at the hands of institutions will soon find it easier to sue for damages.

Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath this morning announced the Government would extend the definition of abuse to include serious physical and psychological abuse as well as sexual abuse.

Ms D'Ath said the statute of limitations for survivors to pursue legal action will also be removed.

She said the move would close loopholes institutions were using to avoid being sued.

"It's time we fixed that. It's time we allowed them (the victims) to be heard," she said.

"Under these reforms it will be easier for child abuse survivors to claim for civil damages or personal injury now and in the future."

More Stories

Show More
abuse victims children institutional abuse legal options

Top Stories

    FINAL REPORT: ATSB reveals findings into fatal plane crash

    premium_icon FINAL REPORT: ATSB reveals findings into fatal plane crash

    News A REPORT into a plane crash at Agnes Water that killed a UK tourist found better restraints could have prevented such serious injuries.

    HAVE YOUR SAY: Net-free Boyne River takes a step forward

    premium_icon HAVE YOUR SAY: Net-free Boyne River takes a step forward

    News Steps to make Boyne River off limits to commercial netting operators has taken a...

    Metal detecting world champion’s winning secret revealed

    premium_icon Metal detecting world champion’s winning secret revealed

    News Gladstone’s Trevor Emerson is ecstatic to be named the first metal detecting world...

    Inaugural fishing competition raises vital funds for VMR

    premium_icon Inaugural fishing competition raises vital funds for VMR

    News Gladstone’s generosity shines through after success of inaugural fishing...