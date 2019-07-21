Menu
THUNDER FROM DOWN UNDER: Chris Hemsworth gestures during the Thor : Love And Thunder portion of the Marvel Studios panel on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 20, 2019, in San Diego.
Movies

Move over Chris Hemsworth: who is the new Thor?

Javier Encalada
by
21st Jul 2019 2:48 PM | Updated: 4:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NORTHERN Rivers resident and Hollywood superhunk Chris Hemsworth has some competition on the horixon with the announcement of a new Thor and a new film for the franchise.

Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi was at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday and confirmed the new film with returning cast members Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson.

The film will be called Thor: Love and Thunder, scheduled to premiere on November 5, 2021.

Waititi said at Comic-Con that while shooting Ragnarok, he read Jason Aaron's comics run The Mighty Thor, which introduces the female Asgardian god.

There was "only one person who could play that role": Natalie Portman, who is returning after starring in the previous installments.

Portman appeared on stage holding Thor's hammer Mjolnir, lifting it high over the crowd.

"I've always had a little hammer envy," she joked.

 

TEAM ASGARD: Natalie Portman, from left, Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson during the Thor : Love And Thunder portion of the Marvel Studios panel on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 20, 2019, in San Diego.
Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige took the stage at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday for an hour-and-a-half panel that laid out all of the studio's plans for the next few years.

Other super films announced

  • Black Widow film statted by Scarlett Johansson for May 2020
  • The Eternals introduced in film for Novmeber 2020 starring Angelina Jolie as Thena, Richard Madden as Icarus, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Lia McHugh as Sprite, and Don Lee as Gilgamesh.
  • A new supr hero, martial arts master Shang-Gi, played by Chinese-Canadian actor Simu Liu.

