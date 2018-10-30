Moustaches support a worthy cause

MO READY: Gladstone firefighters Graham Smith, Blake Hyland, Josh Harrison, Lance Coster and Chris Sullivan are all taking part in Movember this year.

MO READY: Gladstone firefighters Graham Smith, Blake Hyland, Josh Harrison, Lance Coster and Chris Sullivan are all taking part in Movember this year. Matt Taylor GLA291018FIRE

MOVEMBER is in full swing, with local firemen ready to grow moustaches to raise awareness for men's health issues such as suicide, prostate cancer and testicular cancer.

Gladstone Fire Station officer Bradly Rosenblatt said the crew started participating in Movember about six years ago.

"We get all the guys to do Movember, grow a moustache as best you can - some of them are pretty dodgy at times,” Mr Rosenblatt said.

He said the crew managed to raise $4700 since 2012.

"There's probably only 15 or so guys, so that's pretty good,” Mr Rosenblatt said.

"We just try and get the word out.

"It's not just important for us, it's also important for our family and friends and everyone in the community really.”

Movember Foundation's Kieran Ryan said about 200 people across Gladstone raised more than $61,000 for the foundation last year.

Mr Ryan said the growing of the moustache was simply a way to start a conversation around men's health.

"There are some amazing ways that people can get involved and they range from big events to small events,” Mr Ryan said.

"Whether that's a barbecue at a park, whether it's a group fun run, whether it's a little bit of trivia at a bar or a random bingo night, there's a wide range of activities that people can do to fundraise.”

This year's participants were encouraged to participate in Move, a month-long physical challenge to run or walk 60km for men's health. The 60 parallels the average number of male suicides each hour across the globe.

Go to au.movember.com/donate and search for Gladstone Fire Station to support the cause.

"Gladstone as a whole ... has 200 passionate Mo Bros and Mo Sisters supporting the hairiest month of the year ... something we're very proud of.”