Moura woman sent to drug diversion

Jacobbe Mcbride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
16th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
A Moura woman was lucky to escape serious punishment after she faced Biloela Magistrates Court this week on drugs charges.

Selinaa Kate Howard pleaded guilty to one count of possessing dangerous drugs and possessing utensils or pipes.

Senior Constable Pete Rumford told the court that police had executed a search warrant at Howard’s Moura residence on December 7 last year.

Howard identified herself as the owner of the house and, before a search began, declared relevant drug items to police.

“She directed police to the garage and produced a glass bong from a cupboard, used for smoking cannabis,” Snr Const Rumford said.

“She then directed police to the kitchen cupboard, where they found one gram of cannabis in a container.”

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale took into consideration the defendant’s complete lack of criminal history when she sentenced her to drug diversion and ordered the forfeiture of the utensils to the Crown for destruction.

biloela drug possession biloela magistrates court drug possession gladstonecourt
Gladstone Observer

