Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Moura supermarket rant lands man in Bilo court

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
13th Feb 2021 5:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

An elderly Moura man who abused a supermarket worker to defend his granddaughter appeared in court on Wednesday.

Desmond Allan Hamilton, 72, pleaded guilty in Biloela Magistrates Court to one count of public nuisance.

Police prosecutor Helen Lane read the facts of Hamilton’s case to the court and Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale.

On December 21 last year at Moura, Hamilton entered the IGA supermarket around 9.30am where he confronted a female employee about a personal issue.

He shouted words to the effect of, “You need to leave my f****** granddaughter alone, I have spoken to the police about this.”

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

AMAZING DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

This caused the woman so much emotional stress she had to take the rest of the day off and saw Hamilton banned from attending the IGA again.

Moura police were alerted to the incident and a short time later they visited Hamilton at his residence.

When questioned Hamilton said words to the effect of, “That b****, I knew I did the wrong thing I just should have left it.”

Ms Lane told the court Hamilton’s granddaughter is known to the Biloela Magistrates Court for various matters involving various offences over time.

“This person has been sprouting rumours, bagging her and the defendant took matters into his own hands to try and prevent that behaviour from continuing,” she said.

“That behaviour should not have occurred for a man who is 72 years of age.”

Ms Beckinsale fined Hamilton $400 with no convictions recorded.

More Biloela Magistrates Court:

Pub session lands Rocky man in Biloela court

Second Baralaba pub fighter sentenced over party punch-up

CQ coal miner in court after Christmas party fight

biloela magistrates court moura iga public nuisance offence rural crime
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How O’Dowd plans to revitalise CQ pubs

        Premium Content How O’Dowd plans to revitalise CQ pubs

        News Funding of up to $25,000 is available for upgrade and energy-saving projects

        Marijuana was just sprouting when police found it

        Premium Content Marijuana was just sprouting when police found it

        Crime William Wyatt Ratcliffe had instructions on how to grow the plants.

        Inland rail ‘a dog of a project’: Senator Chisholm

        Premium Content Inland rail ‘a dog of a project’: Senator Chisholm

        News The 1700km inland rail project will end at Brisbane and not extend to Gladstone.

        Top songs to make love to this Valentine’s Day

        Premium Content Top songs to make love to this Valentine’s Day

        News WARNING - GRAPHIC CONTENT: These tunes can help “light your fire” this Valentine’s...