Moura rescuers receive police bravery medal

A ROOM full of uniformed officers and members of the community were awarded for their service and contribution to the Queensland Police Service yesterday.

The Gladstone ceremony, which is recognised state wide, awarded a handful of long-serving officers and courageous individuals.

One of those individuals was Sergeant Paul Chiles of the Moura Police, who was awarded the Queensland Police Bravery Medal along with his mate and Moura local James Wootton after their fearless rescue of a woman and her daughter in 2015.

The woman, who had attempted to drive across a causeway, was left worse for wear after being partially swept away.

"It was some 20km away from Moura and it was only the second code-one job I'd had in 32 years of policing, so I knew it was very serious," Sergeant Chiles said.

"I was fortunate enough to have a member of the public, who I had a contact for, meet me at the scene where we both waded into the water together.

"It was just lucky I was in the right place at the right time."

Central Region assistant commissioner Alistair Dawson said from what he had heard about the incident it would have been particularly harrowing and frightening.

"It would have been significantly challenging, and they would have been driven by the fact that they wanted to save a life," he said.

"This today is the best part of my job, to be able to hand out these awards and to acknowledge not only the officers but the members of the community.

"This is our way of saying thank you to them and also to express our deep appreciation for the great work that they do."