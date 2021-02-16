Moura man armed with bat involved in fight on rural street

A Moura man who armed himself with a bat in order to defend himself in a street fight appeared in Biloela Magistrates Court last week. Generic image.

A Moura man armed himself with a bat before a street fight with his mate’s neighbour, a court heard.

Isaac Daniel Livesey, 21, pleaded guilty to public nuisance in Biloela Magistrates Court last week.

Police prosecutor Helen Lane read the facts of Livesey’s case to the court and Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale.

At 5.15pm on January 17 police from Moura were called to a disturbance which had spiralled out of control on a residential street.

Two men had allegedly taken up bats and were fighting in the street alongside two women.

When police attended they took up with two occupants of a house, one of which was identified as Livesey.

Police observed Livesey’s severely cut hand which also appeared broken and he informed police he had injured it prior to the incident in the street.

A court heard Livesey told police he grabbed the bat to defend himself because of his injury.

Police took up with another person at the address who agreed with Livesey’s version of events and stated both the defendant and co-offender were yelling across the street at each other.

Livesey told police the other fighter approached his young stepson and yelled out, “Go and tell your stepdad to come down here so I can punch him in the face.”

The co-accused walked into Livesey’s front yard and called him out for a fight to which Livesey responded, “Come up here c---, lets go then”.

Ms Lane said there was no physical violence committed with the bat, rather it was the threats and name calling which concerned prosecutions.

“The defendant doesn’t have a criminal history; this is the first time he has come before the court,” she said.

Livesey stated he was at the house Michael Baker was in when it got raided by the police and an argument with “the dude down the road” led to the public nuisance offence.

“I broke my hand and I had to go for surgery and stuff,” Livesey said.

Ms Beckinsale fined Livesey $500 and no criminal conviction was recorded.

