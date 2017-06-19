Moura house 'completely destroyed' in fire

QUEENSLAND Police and Fire and Emergency Services were called in to the scene of a raging house fire at Moura last night.

Fireys arrived at the scene at 9:30pm to find the house fully ablaze.

The fire, which took place about 180km south west of Gladstone, destroyed the entire home but caused no casualties, a Gladstone police spokesman said.

"All occupants got out okay but by 9:54pm the house was gutted," he said.

The wrecked residence is currently being guarded by Moura police.

The spokesman said an investigation into the cause of the fire will commence later today.