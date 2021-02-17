Moura drink driver’s silly decision comes back to bite him

Khan Jared Warbrick, 34, pleaded guilty to failing to appear in accordance with an undertaking and driving under the influence last week. Picture: ISTOCK

A Central Highlands man who needlessly went without his licence for 18 months finally faced the music in Biloela Magistrates Court last week.

Khan Jared Warbrick, 34, pleaded guilty to failing to appear in accordance with an undertaking and driving under the influence.

Police prosecutor Helen Lane read the facts of Warbrick’s case to the court and Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale.

On July 27, 2019 police patrolling King St in Moura intercepted Warbrick for a random breath test and licence check.

The test returned a positive result and he was detained for further testing and a formal interview.

A subsequent test returned another positive result and a certificate displayed the reading of 0.164. Warbrick was issued a notice to appear.

On November 11, 2020, Warbrick failed to surrender into the custody of Biloela police in accordance with an undertaking.

On January 11, 2021, Warbrick attended the Biloela police station at 2.15pm in regards to reports of a police search for him.

Warbrick told police he was unable to attend court because of a death in the family, however, he made no attempts to contact the court to have the matters adjourned.

He was issued a second notice to appear.

Ms Lane said the level of alcohol in Warbrick’s system on the day he was intercepted in Moura was significant.

“He posed a major risk to the community with a level that high and he was lucky that he wasn’t involved in any accidents,” Ms Lane said.

Ms Beckinsale was baffled by the fact Warbrick had not appeared in court to have his drink driving charge dealt with before last week.

“You have essentially punished yourself for your actions on the road by not sorting the matter and going without a licence for 18 months,” she said.

“This is very unusual for me to impose the minimum disqualification for that reading, but you have had yourself off the road now longer than necessary.”

Ms Beckinsale convicted and fined Warbrick $150 for failing to appear and $1000 for the drink driving offence, with the mandatory six month disqualification penalty enforced.

