Mounting safety concerns for Calliope intersection

A BUSY intersection frequented by schoolchildren is back in the spotlight but a permanent solution is no closer to coming to fruition.

The Drynan Dr intersection with the Dawson Highway at Calliope was last in the spotlight in November 2017 when then-LNP candidate for Callide Colin Boyce announced an elected LNP government would invest $1 million for safety works.

The re-election of the Palaszczuk Government put the promise on hold as a result.

Mr Boyce said upgrading the intersection was still a crucial issue.

"We have schoolchildren getting on the bus of a morning and afternoon being ferried to Gladstone who get off the bus on the highway,” Mr Boyce said.

"There isn't any shelters there for them if it's raining and obviously there's the bowls club on one side of the road, the shopping centre on the other, and there's the high school being built so traffic will increase there in the future.

"Originally those traffic lights were in the plan to be built with the road infrastructure to be associated with the new high school, but now that's been put on hold. At some time we need to put those traffic lights in because it presents a significant road safety issue for the children.”

Mr Boyce said he was disappointed funding wasn't allocated for the project in the recent state budget.

"I think everybody has identified that's an issue where something needs to be done and I was expecting it to be done in association with the new high school that's being built as we speak,” he said.

State Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington said it was only a matter of time before a child was struck attempting to cross the road.

"There's traffic and children using that intersection right now so I don't know why the government is delaying this,” Ms Frecklington said.

"I would hate to see a tragic accident happen before some action happens.”

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher, whose electoral boundary falls outside of Calliope, said he'd done more to deliver the under-construction Calliope High School than Mr Boyce had.

He said the intersection had been a recent topic of discussion.

"I've met with TMR last week and Drynan Dr was one of the things I talked about,” Mr Butcher said.

"I've talked to (TMR Central Queensland director) Dave Grosse and he's said they're working on a design for it and obviously with the school starting up it will get some traction in the future.”