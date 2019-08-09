Menu
REGIONAL TALENT: Mount Larcom students Charlotte Ward, 14, and Chloe Masters, 15, are heading to Brisbane for the Queensland School Poetry and Song Competition later this month. Contributed
News

Mount Larcom talent headed for the big stage

Jessica Perkins
by
9th Aug 2019 5:00 AM
CHARLOTTE Ward and Chloe Masters were shocked to discover they had been selected for the Queensland School Poetry and Song Competition.

The Mount Larcom State School students submitted a recording of their work and were notified they'd made the top six in the state.

Charlotte, 14, said she was "very excited” for the opportunity to perform her song at the competition, to be held August 17 in Brisbane.

"I've never (had) this type of opportunity before so it's just very unbelievable,” Charlotte said.

Chloe, 15, said she too was "unbelievably excited” to hear she had been selected.

"It was just completely unbelievable when my parents got the email about it,” Chloe said.

"I've never had this amazing feeling of being able to perform my song and someone actually like it.

"I think the greatest thing about it is that I just get to have this opportunity to perform my music, my way and it's just going to be great that I've got Charlotte there with me.”

Teacher Ellen Rothe said she was very proud of the girls' hard work.

"They are both very deserving recipients and are sure to gain an immense amount of knowledge and skills from the experience,” Mrs Rothe said.

"Coming from a regional area like Mount Larcom, opportunities like this don't come along every day.”

Gladstone Observer

