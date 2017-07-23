Mount Larcom man's disability insurance claim refused

A FORMER Mt Larcom man's claim for disability insurance for injuries in a motorbike crash eight years ago has been refused by his insurer.

Cameron Allan Bennett suffered fractures to his clavicle, capula, right ankle, right foot and six ribs when he crashed his motorcycle in 2009.

Mr Bennett claims that since then he's never returned to his former profession as a plant operator because of his injuries.

You may also be interested in:

>> Strong gas fumes investigated at 2 locations, 4hrs apart

>> LUCKY DRIVER: Car drives off road, just misses creek

In a hearing on preliminary issues, Queensland District Court judge, Nicole Kefford allowed the insurer, AIA Australia, to withdraw some of its admissions, in replace for denials.

This included denying that Mr Bennett is eligible for the disability insurance.

The insurer also attempted to change its admission to suggest that Mr Bennett could return to work as a plant operator.

It cited a medical report, which the court claimed was "heavily qualified" with conditions and exceptions, as the reason for changing its stance on Mr Bennett's ability to work.

The report suggested that it was possible for Mr Bennett to return to work as a trial.

But the court refused this change.

Mr Bennett trained as a safety officer while rehabilitating from the crash, but he has never returned to his former career as a plant operator.

MORE | News

>> UPDATE: Three-vehicle crash, man rushed to hospital, road reopened

>> UPDATE: Police take woman with head wound to hospital

He spent about a year working as a safety officer in Mt Larcom.

His claims under disability insurance are on the basis that he can't work as a plant operator because of injuries caused by the crash.

Mr Bennett's disability insurance claim dispute is ongoing.

The former plant operator is also attempting to sue SunSuper over issues with his superannuation fund.