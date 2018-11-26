Menu
MATCH SCORE: Shirley Krapkat and Shirley Zeimer attended the shed launch. They both used the courts in the early 1960s.
News

Mount Larcom facility gets facelift with much-needed upgrade

Noor Gillani
by
26th Nov 2018 5:00 AM
MOUNT Larcom's multi-purpose tennis court facility is on its way to a full revamp.

On Saturday residents celebrated the completion of the first phase - a lock-up shed.

Mount Larcom District Youth and Community Recreation Group secretary Liz Brew hoped the second phase would introduce a kitchen facility and netball and basketball rings.

"We've got a barbecue but if we've got a kitchen it'll be more efficient (and) help with functions,” Ms Brew said.

She said the courts were established earlier than the 1960s and Saturday's shed launch was made emblematic by the presence of two senior residents, Shirley Krapkat and Shirley Zeimer, who used them in their early days.

She said the shed was only made possible through a collective community effort, with help received from Levelin Civil's Luke McAlpine, Boral Concrete's Jason Job and local men John Sorrenson, Jeff Minter and Damian Garthe.

"We used up the funds and then used some of our own money to finish it as well, because we run regular raffles every week at the Mount Larcom Hotel,” Ms Brew said.

"It's been a slow progression but we've got this far.”

She said funds for a kitchen would have to be acquired through a second community grant, with the first received through the 2018 Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

Saturday's launch held by the Mount Larcom District Youth and Community Recreation Group was attended by about 60 people and had a junior American tournament.

