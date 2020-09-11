Mount Larcom area photo competition launches

Have you taken an award-winning snap?

ARE you the Gladstone region’s next most celebrated photographer?

Gladstone Regional Council’s annual Mount Larcom Rural Transaction Centre photography competition is on again.

This year is your chance to show off your photography skills.

Budding photographers will have until September 25 to submit their entries before a public voting period runs from September 28 until October 16.

This year’s theme is ‘The Spirit and Charm of the North’, with photos aiming to showcase elements of the Mount Larcom area that make it a unique part of the Gladstone Region.

Gladstone Region deputy mayor Kahn Goodluck said while photographs must only be taken in Mount Larcom or surrounding districts, there was plenty of subject matter to choose from.

“Whether it’s scenery, wildlife, a person or a group of people, the Mount Larcom area has a rich history and an abundance of natural beauty to work with,” Cr Goodluck said.

Mount Larcom and surrounding districts include: Aldoga, Ambrose, Bracewell, Darks Creek, East End, Machine Creek, Raglan, Targinnie and The Narrows.

Entry submissions can be made via council’s conversations platform until September 25 with terms and conditions available online.

Entries will be available to view and judge on the conversations page and at the Mount Larcom RTC from September 28 until October 16.

The winning entry will be announced on October 21.

Visit www.gladstone.qld.gov.au/photography-competition for more information on the Mount Larcom RTC Photography Competition and https://conversations.gladstone.qld.gov.au to access council’s conversations platform.