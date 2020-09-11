Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Have you taken an award-winning snap?
Have you taken an award-winning snap?
News

Mount Larcom area photo competition launches

Jacobbe McBride
11th Sep 2020 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

ARE you the Gladstone region’s next most celebrated photographer?

Gladstone Regional Council’s annual Mount Larcom Rural Transaction Centre photography competition is on again.

This year is your chance to show off your photography skills.

Budding photographers will have until September 25 to submit their entries before a public voting period runs from September 28 until October 16.

This year’s theme is ‘The Spirit and Charm of the North’, with photos aiming to showcase elements of the Mount Larcom area that make it a unique part of the Gladstone Region.

Gladstone Region deputy mayor Kahn Goodluck said while photographs must only be taken in Mount Larcom or surrounding districts, there was plenty of subject matter to choose from.

“Whether it’s scenery, wildlife, a person or a group of people, the Mount Larcom area has a rich history and an abundance of natural beauty to work with,” Cr Goodluck said.

Mount Larcom and surrounding districts include: Aldoga, Ambrose, Bracewell, Darks Creek, East End, Machine Creek, Raglan, Targinnie and The Narrows.

Entry submissions can be made via council’s conversations platform until September 25 with terms and conditions available online.

Entries will be available to view and judge on the conversations page and at the Mount Larcom RTC from September 28 until October 16.

The winning entry will be announced on October 21.

Visit www.gladstone.qld.gov.au/photography-competition for more information on the Mount Larcom RTC Photography Competition and https://conversations.gladstone.qld.gov.au to access council’s conversations platform.

deputy mayor kahn goodluck gladstone regional council mount larcom mt larcom photography competition
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: 40+ people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 40+ people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, September 11.

        Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        Premium Content Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        News The biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, September 10.

        The changes to drone laws you need to know

        Premium Content The changes to drone laws you need to know

        Technology The laws will ensure all drone owners are flying their aircraft responsibly.

        Is there a man drought in CQ?

        Premium Content Is there a man drought in CQ?

        News Women, if you’re on the hunt for a man, here are the places to go.