Mount Hopeful Wind Farm info sessions for Bajool and Dululu

Neoen Australia Managing Director Franck Woitiez at the company's Hornsdale wind farm, in South Australia. The company is holding information sessions for the Bajool and Dululu communities of Central Queensland about its proposed Mount Hopeful wind farm. Picture: Kelly Barnes/The Australian

The Central Queensland communities of Bajool and Dululu have been invited to learn more about the proposed $750 million Mount Hopeful Wind Farm at information sessions this month.

The project proposes a 700 megawatt wind farm plus a 400 megawatt grid-scale battery and is expected to create more than 450 jobs during its 24 month construction.

Mount Hopeful Wind Farm is being developed and operated by Neoen, a global renewable energy company with 3.6 gigawatts of projects in countries including Argentina, Finland, France, Ireland, Jamaica, Mexico, Mozambique, Portugal and Zambia.

The communities will be informed through two informal drop in sessions on May 13.

With construction expected to start in 2023, project manager Vivienne Roberts said Neoen was eager to introduce the community to this exciting clean energy project.

“Community drop-in sessions are a great way to keep the community informed; you can meet members of the project team, ask lots of questions and take an information booklet home for friends and family,” Ms Roberts said.

Renewable energy company Neoen is holding community information sessions at Bajool and Dululu about its proposed CQ Mount Hopeful wind farm on May 13.

“Neoen has a ‘no surprises’ approach to its projects and will provide regular opportunities for input and updates as the project progresses.

“We welcome people’s feedback through our online survey.”

Ms Roberts said the public will be able to look over the proposed project plans and various materials and ask questions so that individuals and businesses can capitalise on the many

opportunities this project offers.

She said the Mount Hopeful Wind Farm will have a Community Benefit -Sharing Scheme of $150,000 per year, once in operation, for the lifetime of the project and are seeking the community’s input and ideas for the design of this scheme.

Once the wind farm becomes operational, it will provide between 10 and 20 permanent jobs for the community.

Unlike some other companies, Neoen will develop and retain ownership of the wind farm, not establish the facility and sell it off.

The community drop-in information sessions will be held on Thursday, May 13, from 9:30am to 11:30m at Bajool Hall in Bajool, and from 3pm-6pm at Dululu Hall in Dululu.

Drinks and refreshments will be provided

For more information on the Mount Hopeful Wind Farm visit the website, or call Ms Roberts on 1800 966 227.

