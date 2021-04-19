Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Motorway near-miss: Terrifying moment child steps on to road

by Rachael Rosel
19th Apr 2021 8:41 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Dashcam footage has captured the terrifying moment a child stepped out onto a highway and was almost hit by a car travelling just under 100km/h.

The footage was captured by Mitch Kuhne from the Gold Coast as he was travelling north on the highway near Bardia in NSW just before 8pm.

 

The shocking moment the child stepped out in front of the car.
The shocking moment the child stepped out in front of the car.

His car was travelling at 95km/h when all of a sudden a small child stepped out from the outside lane into the middle lane where Mr Kuhne's car was travelling in.

Mr Kuhne called the police immediately.

Once he recovered his dashcam footage, he called the police again to which they informed him the child had been found and was safe.

NSW police couldn't comment on the incident.

Originally published as Motorway near-miss: Terrifying moment child steps on to road

More Stories

editors picks gold coast motorway near miss

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘I’m broken’: Woman’s battle to get disability pension

        Premium Content ‘I’m broken’: Woman’s battle to get disability pension

        News A Gladstone mum who says she can't physically work claims she has been denied for an unrelated reason.

        Beaten, bleeding, threatened: Woman basher gets jail time

        Premium Content Beaten, bleeding, threatened: Woman basher gets jail time

        News The man chased two of his battered victims with a shovel.

        Domestic violence offender gets suspended sentence

        Premium Content Domestic violence offender gets suspended sentence

        Crime The man tried to kick the aggrieved’s front door in.

        PHOTOS: Crowds flock to April Sunday markets

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Crowds flock to April Sunday markets

        Local Faces Did we see you at the markets on Sunday?