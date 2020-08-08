Motorway built around woman’s house

A Chinese woman will now have the sound of thousands of cars passing her home after she refused to sell her place, leaving developers to build a motorway around her property.

Chinese authorities had made the decision to construct the bridge despite the homeowner's refusal.

The woman's house is situated in a pit in the middle of the four-lane traffic link, according to Guangdong TV station.

Footage released by local media shows the small home tightly sandwiched between two lanes of the newly opened Haizhuyong Bridge in Guangzhou.

A woman who refused to sell her property to the Chinese Government has had a motorway built around her tiny house. Picture: Nine News

The one-storey house located in a pit in the middle of the four-lane traffic link. Picture: Nine News



The Chinese Government has wanted the woman to sell the property to them for the past 10 years, but she has refused to budge.

The woman, who claims she was offered a lacklustre new home, had also refused the government's offer of a new place next to a morgue.

The building is known as a "nail house" - or "dingzihu" in Mandarin - because homeowners refuse compensation from developers to demolish it.

Instead, the woman stayed put and now has thousands of cars passing her home via the Haizhuyong Bridge.

The Chinese government has been wanting the woman to sell the property for the past 10 years, but she has refused. Picture: Nine News

However, the woman has no problem with her new situation, saying she is happy to deal with the consequences and did not mind what other people thought of her.

"You think this environment is poor, but I feel it's quiet, liberating, pleasant and comfortable," she said, according to The Sun.

It's not the first time a major road has been built around a hose in China.

One of the best known examples was in the city of Wenling where an old couple refused to move and so a road was built around them.

The house was eventually flattened.

Originally published as Motorway built around woman's house