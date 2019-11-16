Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Centenary Hwy is closed following a smash.
The Centenary Hwy is closed following a smash.
News

Motorway blocked after car flips

by Tanya French
16th Nov 2019 11:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The Centenary Motorway is blocked following a bad crash at 10.40am today.

Northbound lanes were closed on the highway at Mount Ommaney just past Sumners Road after a car flipped, injuring one person.

Traffic management worked quickly to clear part of the carnage and reopened one lane by 11.30am.

Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to expect delays.

Paramedics are on scene treating one patient.

It is believed a dog was also in the car at the time of the smash.

A crash on the Centenary Mwy is causing heavy delays.
A crash on the Centenary Mwy is causing heavy delays.

More Stories

crash delays editors picks traffic

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Year of change: All the stats and facts

        premium_icon Year of change: All the stats and facts

        News COUNCILLORS’ expenses, complaints and the state of the region were revealed in the Gladstone Regional Council’s latest annual report.

        Tayla’s vision to help other sick children

        premium_icon Tayla’s vision to help other sick children

        News Despite having to have brain surgery herself, Tayla Weir is more interested in...

        Man impersonates brother to stay out of jail

        premium_icon Man impersonates brother to stay out of jail

        News A GLADSTONE man’s plan to stay out of jail was foiled after he gave officers his...

        SALE: Salvos store going half price

        premium_icon SALE: Salvos store going half price

        News The Gladstone Salvation Army store will have a 50 per cent off sale next week.