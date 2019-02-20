Motorsport love takes Mark Harris to life in the fast lane

READY TO RUMBLE: Mark Harris with his 1967 Camaro. The new drag racing season starts with off-street tomorrow night.

MOTORSPORT: Gladstone drag racing veteran Mark Harris loves his Door Slammer car, but it will be in the sheds during this Saturday's first round of the Central Queensland Drag Racing Association Championships.

Instead he will race on a bike.

"I will be on one of our project Harley"s we have been developing at Harbour City Harley-Davidson this year," Harris said.

"We may have the car out testing in March and fingers crossed."

The weekend will start with an off-street meet between 6-10pm tomorrow while the main event roars into action from 1pm on Saturday.

So why did Harris chose drag racing?

"I have always had a passion for motorsport and started racing motocross at a young age, but it proved too hard on my body with many broken bones," he said.

"So still wanting to race, I turned to drag racing about eight years ago starting with a street car running 11-second passes and got bitten by the bug to go fast."

Harris and his team have owned four cars, but his latest project, a 1967 Camaro, is the one he hopes to put to the test soon.

"We have now bought a 1967 Camaro that has ran Door Slammer in Australia for the past five years and it ran a best time of 5.72sec at 255mph or 410km/h with the previous owner," he said.

"We hope to test the car next month and compete at the Winter Nationals in Willowbank in June."

Harris explains what the Door Slammer actually is.

"Door Slammer is the fastest sedans that race and they are based off a street going car, but looks is where the similarity ends," he said.

"They are limited by a minimum weight and other engine and supercharger restrictions."

These cars don't rely on dial-in times, but rather comes down to the fastest car on the start line.

Harris was born in Bundaberg and moved to Gladstone when he was 15 and he has raced in Super Street, Super Comp, Supercharged Outlaws, Top Sportsman and Top Doorslammer.

"We made the field in Top Door Slammer at the Winter Nationals in 2015 witch was a big achievement for our team and we also Top Qualified in top Sportsman at the same event in 2014," he said.

Harris is confident drag racing will remain a big attraction here.

"Yes it does and we have seen some really big meets over the years like when they ran Slam Fest that saw nine Top Door Slammers come to Benaraby and run over the one-eighth mile," he said.

"It was amazing and that was when I decided that I would drive one of them one day.

"The crowd was massive and if the stars align this year, I hope to try and organise something like that at Benaraby and bring some amazing cars to CQ."