Motorsport champ’s kind gesture will help good cause

GOOD CAUSE: Two-time Dakar Rally winner Toby Price presents Battery World Rockhampton owner Tracy Wren with signed merchandise that will be raffled to raise funds for the Cancer Council.

GOOD CAUSE: Two-time Dakar Rally winner Toby Price presents Battery World Rockhampton owner Tracy Wren with signed merchandise that will be raffled to raise funds for the Cancer Council.

ROCKHAMPTON businesswomen Tracy Wren is hoping Toby Price's celebrity can help a cause close to her heart.

Tracy owns Battery World Rockhampton, whose parent company Battery World Australia along with Century Yuasa Batteries sponsors the two-time Dakar Rally winner.

Price paid a visit to the Rockhampton business last week, surprising and thrilling staff and customers.

He also donated a signed shirt, key ring and gloves, which Tracy is now raffling to raise funds for the Cancer Council in light of her own mother's cancer battle.

Tracy said Price was a very likeable character.

"He's such a lovely guy, so down to earth," she said.

"We had a good old chat. He spent just over an hour with us and I'm sure he would have stayed longer if he could have.

"One of our workers, Greg Healy, rides a motorbike and got his helmet signed."

Tracy said the Price merchandise would allow her to do her bit for the Cancer Council.

Her mum Debbie, 63, is in the final week of radiation treatment after a lump was found in her breast during a routine mammogram in February. It came just weeks after she had been 12 months treatment free after a lung cancer diagnosis in October 2018.

"Mum actually went down for a hip replacement and took a bit of a turn and they found the spot in her lung," Tracy said.

"She was very lucky with that because apparently it's a cancer they generally don't find until it's too late."

Debbie underwent a gruelling regimen of chemotherapy and radiation and things were looking good before the second diagnosis.

Tracy said the family was "shocked" but was counting its blessings that, once again, the cancer was caught early.

The lump was surgically removed and Debbie is now having radiation treatment, which will finish on Friday.

"Mum has her good days and her bad days but she's going all right," Tracy said.

"We're just taking it one day at a time. As long as mum keeps getting healthier and stronger and we all help each other, we'll all through this."

To be in the running for the merchandise, buy a ticket with a gold coin donation at the Yaamba Rd store. The prize will be drawn at the end of the month.