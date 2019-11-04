Motorist’s pupils a giveaway in single-vehicle car crash

POLICE believed a Gladstone man was under the influence of a substance when they arrived at the scene of the car crash and the driver “couldn’t walk straight” – a court was told.

But Anthony David Stibbards did not plead guilty to any drug driving charge in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday and instead fronted court for failing to take part in a drug test. He also pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing dangerous drugs, possess drug utensils and driving while his licence was suspended.

The court was told Stibbards was involved in a single-vehicle car crash at Dysart near Sandy Creek about midday on June 5.

When police arrived, officers noticed Stibbards’ car was “damaged beyond repair” and had gone up onto an embankment. Stibbards spoke to paramedics and he appeared to be “heavily affected by some sort of substance”.

The court was told Stibbards could not walk straight and his pupils were large.

Stibbards told police a kangaroo went through his windscreen however his windscreen was still intact and police could not find an injured kangaroo.

Stibbards then changed his story and told police he didn’t hit the kangaroo but swerved to miss it. Stibbards was required to provide a sample of his breath for a blood-alcohol test however he did not have alcohol in his system.

Stibbards did not do a drug test, the court was told. He was detained and police found drugs among his belongings.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said his client, Stibbards, should have co-operated with police.

Acting magistrate Mark Morrow noted Stibbards’ criminal history involved drugs.

“He has basically tried to kill himself, driving while on drugs,” Mr Morrow said in court. Mr Morrow fined Stibbards $1175, ordered him to complete 12 months’ probation and disqualified him from driving for two years and six months.