SHOULD I stay or should I go?

That's the question both motorists and pedestrians who find themselves at the intersection on the corner of Coon and Toolooa St.

The traffic lights are no longer working leaving motorists to make up their own minds on when it is safe to go.

A Gladstone Police spokeswoman is urging motorists to proceed with caution at the lights and to give way to their right, were appropriate.

The Gladstone Regional Council have bene notified.