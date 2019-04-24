Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The ute pulled out in front of the fire truck with its lights and sirens on.
The ute pulled out in front of the fire truck with its lights and sirens on.
News

Motorists can't even drive properly around fire trucks

Kate Dodd
by
24th Apr 2019 8:21 AM

FIREFIGHTERS driving to a crash in a fire truck on Good Friday narrowly avoided becoming the victims of an accident themselves. 

In the video, which was posted to the Ararat Fire Brigade's Facebook page, the Ararat truck had lights and sirens on when it attempted to overtake a ute, but instead of giving way, the ute pulled in front of the truck to overtake another vehicle. 

"This is a timely reminder to all code 1 drivers that while we are driving under code 1 conditions, not everyone sees or hears emergency vehicles approaching," a statement on the page said. 

"We done to the driver of the Ararat Tanker One, who was able to quickly react to avoid this potential accident." 

dash cam fire truck motorists truck ute
Big Rigs

Top Stories

    Campaign for Biloela family's release heats up amid election

    premium_icon Campaign for Biloela family's release heats up amid election

    News SUPPORTERS of a detained Biloela family say they are increasing political pressure for their release ahead of the federal election.

    List of Anzac Day services across our region

    List of Anzac Day services across our region

    News All you need to know about where and when commemorations are held.

    'Got myself in deep': Barefoot Fisherman will be a target

    premium_icon 'Got myself in deep': Barefoot Fisherman will be a target

    News David 'The Barefoot Fisherman' Hodge is feeling a little nervous...

    • 24th Apr 2019 10:00 AM
    Water Craft category to tackle DV prevention

    premium_icon Water Craft category to tackle DV prevention

    News Big industry getting behind worthy cause during 2019 HookUp.

    • 24th Apr 2019 10:00 AM