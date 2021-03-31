Motorist driving on school pathway abuses walking parent

Last Wednesday, a motorist driving on a footpath outside Calliope State School was photographed verbally-abusing a parent at school pick-up time.Â

Timber bollards may be the solution to stop motorists from driving on a school footpath, after a driver was caught abusing a pedestrian.

A concerned parent, who has campaigned the issue for five years, said the problem was getting "worse and worse".

"They just don't seem to worry, they are just there to pick up their kids and not worry about anyone else," he said.

"These are parents picking up their kids from school.

"We're supposed to be adults leading by example and we can't even follow basic road rules."

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police had fined the driver via an $80 Traffic Infringement Notice for "driving on a path other than as permitted".

The QPS spokesman said traffic issues were common for all schools during peak drop-off and pick-up times.

"Calliope Police and Calliope Road Policing Unit conduct targeted patrols at the Calliope State School in relation to parking and traffic issues which are common for all schools during peak collection and drop-off times," the QPS spokesman said.

"Calliope Police regularly consult with Transport and Main Roads and local council regarding ways to improve the flow of vehicles and how to stop further issues surrounding parking."

Last month, TMR co-ordinated a road safety audit of the Calliope State School precinct through to Drynan Drive to identify potential safety improvements, including ways to restrict motorist access to surrounding footpaths.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said his office had been contacted by several concerned sources including crossing staff about the ongoing issue.

"I met with TMR last week to discuss these ongoing issues, it is particularly encouraging that the work will be forthcoming soon to address this inconsiderate behaviour and provide safety for the students," Mr Butcher said.

Mr Butcher said TMR was working to finalise audit which contained a recommendation to install timber bollards along the pathway.

"Work will commence on this project in the next few weeks," he said.

"TMR have worked with the school community to improve the efficiency of the 'Stop, Drop and Go' zone and advised the Queensland Police Service of illegal motorist behaviour."