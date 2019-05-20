Menu
TRAGEDY: The Forensic Crash Unit has launched an investigation to determine the cause of the crash.
Motorist makes tragic discovery along rural road

Jordan Philp
by
20th May 2019 12:24 AM
A MOTORIST travelling along Chinchilla Wondai Rd made a tragic discovery on Sunday morning.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said about 10am a bystander had came across a fatal crash scene at Durong, north-west of Kingaroy.

Police confirmed the sole occupant of the car, a 37-year-old male from Weranga, died in the single vehicle accident after colliding with a tree. 

The Forensic Crash Unit has launched an investigation to determine the cause of the crash. 

