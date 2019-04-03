Motorist in court 'can't understand' loss of licence

A GLADSTONE man told a magistrate he couldn't understand why he would lose his licence for returning a positive result at a roadside drug test.

Dean Les Lombarte put up a fight but nevertheless pleaded guilty to one count of driving while a relevant drug was present in his system while on a provisional licence.

Lombarte, 32 was pulled over on January 9 about 11.37am in a Christmas road safety police operation.

He tested positive to marijuana.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella asked Lombarte if he could ask a "very candid question".

"Do you have an issue with drugs?" Mr Kinsella said.

Lombarte said he had worked in mines for most of his life and was regularly drug tested.

"No absolutely not," he responded.

Mr Kinsella noted it wasn't Lombarte's first drug drive.

Lombarte said although the drug was in his system he was "not under the influence".

"I have a hard time understanding how I can have my licence taken off me when I was not under the influence," he said.

"But you can have a slight bit of alcohol in your system, be deemed under the influence and still be able to drive.

"I was not under the influence,".

Mr Kinsella noted Lombarte wasn't charged with driving under the influence and said drugs were one of the biggest factors contributing to road deaths.

"First things first you shouldn't be taking cannabis, it is illegal," Mr Kinsella said.

"Cannabis is known to stay in the system for up to six months.

"This is telling you need to get off the drugs...you keep coming here and what's going to happen?"

Lombarte told Mr Kinsella he "made a massive mistake" and would never enjoy himself during the holidays "ever again".

Lombarte told the court he had a job lined up at Mount Isa but would have to be put on hold without him having a licence.

Lombarte said he felt silly being back in court.

"If this didn't happen I would have my life back on track.

"No one is beating myself up more than me."

Mr Kinsella imposed a $450 fine and disqualified Lombarte's licence for four months.

A conviction was recorded.