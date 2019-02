A MAN was hospitalised in a multi-vehicle car crash in the Gladstone region overnight.

A MAN was hospitalised in a multi-vehicle car crash in the Gladstone region overnight. FILE

A MAN has been hospitalised after a multi-vehicle car crash in the Gladstone region overnight.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash at Burua about 8.52pm.

Paramedics assessed three patients in the crash on Cody Triggs Crt and two declined transport to hospital.

A man was transported to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition with an ankle injury.