Motorist driving 'too slow' pulled over by police

A MOTORIST driving too slow down a residential street at Tannum Sands raised suspicions of police officers patrolling the area, and rightly so.

Leissa Michelle Currie was carrying five clipseal bags containin gmeth when officers pulled her over on March 28 about 10.55pm.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Balan Selvadurai said officers became suspicious when they saw the woman driving slowly along the street, occasionally stopping to look at houses. When police searched Currie's car they also found two drug smoking pipes.

The court was told the mother-of-two started using drugs four years ago.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said his client was introduced to drugs about the same time she began employment as a rigger. The 46-year-old was placed on a nine-month probation order. No conviction was recorded.