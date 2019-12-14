Motorist drank carton of beer, 3 bottles of wine before driving

DRINK DRIVE: Moranbah Police have charged a large number of drivers with drink driving offences over the past month.

A GLADSTONE man drunk a carton of beer and three bottles of wine the night before he decided to drive and has now been disqualified from driving for nine months.

Anthony Ivan Nash pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to one count of driving while over the middle alcohol limit.

The 64-year-old was intercepted on Roe St at Miriam Vale in November about 12.55pm.

Police were doing roadside breath tests and signalled Nash to pull over.

When he pulled over officers noticed Nash had “extremely red and watery eyes”.

He returned a reading of .110 per cent.

Nash told police he had been drinking with a friend the night prior and consumed a carton of beer and three bottles of wine.

Knowing he would be over the limit, Nash said he waited until midday to drive. But it wasn’t enough.

The court was told Nash had fronted court on similar charges in the past.

Nash was fined $1500 and disqualified form driving for nine months. A conviction was recorded.