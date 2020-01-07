Motorist banned from roads after $1000 mistake

A GLADSTONE man was fined $1000 after he we caught drug-driving twice in under two months.

Scott Wilson Weatherby pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to two charges; one count each of attempt to put vehicle in motion while a drug was present in saliva while being the holder of a provisional licence and driving while a drug was present in saliva.

The 47-year-old was first intercepted on September 28 at New Auckland for a roadside drug test.

He returned positive results to both marijuana and methamphetamines.

Weatherby was arrested and released on bail. While on bail he was again intercepted by police on November 23.

Officers pulled him over for a roadside drug test on Toolooa St.

He returned a positive result for marijuana.

Weatherby did not have a lawyer in court and told Magistrate Dennis Kinsella he used marijuana for his arthritis.

He previously worked as a butcher however had to stop due to his illness.

Weatherby was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for nine months.