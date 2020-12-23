Menu
FIRE: A motorhome was destroyed in a fire on the Bruce Highway overnight.
Breaking

Motorhome destroyed in blaze on Bruce overnight

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
23rd Dec 2020 8:53 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MOTORHOME has been destroyed in a fire on the Bruce Highway overnight.

Two fire crews were called to the highway and Mount Alma Rd at East End at 6.45pm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the vehicle wsa “fully engulfed” on arrival.

She said firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze by 6.55pm and remained on scene to make the area safe and ensure the gas bottles weren’t posing a threat.

Paramedics were also called to the scene as there was a person in the motorhome, however the person was fortunate to escape uninjured.

It is unknown how the fire started.

bruce highway gladstone fire motorhome fire
Gladstone Observer

