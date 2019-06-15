Menu
CRASH: A motorcycle and car crashed in Glen Eden yesterday afternoon.
News

Motorcyclist taken to hospital after Glen Eden crash

liana walker
by
15th Jun 2019 9:17 AM
A 52-YEAR-OLD man was taken to hospital yesterday after a motorcycle crash with a car at Glen Eden.

Emergency services were called to Cavella Drive around 4.30pm.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the car driver had veered left before turning right at the last minute while the motorcyclist has attempted to overtake at the same time causing the two to crash.

The motorcyclist sustained cuts to his nose and face and reported leg pain.

He was transported to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.

Investigations are continuing into the crash.

Gladstone Observer

