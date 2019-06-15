Motorcyclist taken to hospital after Glen Eden crash

CRASH: A motorcycle and car crashed in Glen Eden yesterday afternoon.

CRASH: A motorcycle and car crashed in Glen Eden yesterday afternoon. Bev Lacey

A 52-YEAR-OLD man was taken to hospital yesterday after a motorcycle crash with a car at Glen Eden.

Emergency services were called to Cavella Drive around 4.30pm.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the car driver had veered left before turning right at the last minute while the motorcyclist has attempted to overtake at the same time causing the two to crash.

The motorcyclist sustained cuts to his nose and face and reported leg pain.

He was transported to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.

Investigations are continuing into the crash.