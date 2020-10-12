Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A motorcyclist was rushed to hospital after suffering significant injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Walloon on October 11.
A motorcyclist was rushed to hospital after suffering significant injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Walloon on October 11.
News

Motorcyclist suffers ‘significant’ injuries in crash

Lachlan Mcivor
12th Oct 2020 7:16 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MOTORCYCLIST was rushed to hospital after suffering significant injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Ipswich on Sunday evening.

Paramedics, including critical care and the High Acuity Response Unit, responded to a vehicle and motorcycle crash in Walloon at 5pm yesterday.

A man was transported from the scene of the crash at Haigslea Amberley Road and Anthonys Road to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition.

"He had significant injuries to his extremities," a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

"He was transported in a serious condition."

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

crash ipswich motorcyclist
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        News The biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, October 11.

        • 12th Oct 2020 7:00 AM
        Teen wouldn’t give watch house glasses back

        Premium Content Teen wouldn’t give watch house glasses back

        Crime Angel Colina Koorinjum Dare pleaded guilty to a three-month spate of offending.

        Boy taken to hospital after Calliope pool slip

        Premium Content Boy taken to hospital after Calliope pool slip

        News An ambulance was called to the Calliope Swimming Pool this afternoon.

        BREAKING: Bushfire burning near major CQ highway

        Premium Content BREAKING: Bushfire burning near major CQ highway

        Breaking Fireys are battling a large blaze near Biloela.