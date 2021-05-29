Menu
A man is believed to have suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle and car crash at Goomeri. Picture: Zizi Averill
Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries near Pumpkin Festival

JOSH PRESTON
JOSH PRESTON
29th May 2021 2:09 PM
A motorcyclist has reportedly suffered serious injuries in a crash just kilometres from the site of the Goomeri Pumpkin Festival early this afternoon.

Two people rushed to hospital after car rolls in Gympie region

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics, including critical care, were dispatched to the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle and a car on the Burnett Highway at approximately 12.31pm.

Paramedics were still assessing the man at the scene as of the last QAS media update, although he was said to be a in a stable condition.

More to follow.

Originally published as Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries near Pumpkin Festival

